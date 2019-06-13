States' case against Sprint/T-Mobile gets hearing next week

The lawsuit from 10 attorneys general looking to stop the merger of Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is headed for a pretrial hearing next week.

The AGs filed their complaint Tuesday, citing "substantial harm to consumers" if the deal is consummated.

Judge Victor Marrero has set a hearing for June 21 after requests for expediting the hearing.

A majority of the FCC commissioners have indicated they will vote to support the deal, while it still faces some skepticism at the Justice Dept.

Meanwhile, Marrero is in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York -- a district that has often been prone to issue temporary restraining orders in such cases. A TRO here could set the merger back six months or more even if it did eventually proceed.