Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, Uber on board Facebook cryptocurrency - WSJ

With the likely unveiling of its cryptocurrency next week, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has signed up more than a dozen companies in support, the WSJ reports, including Visa (NYSE:V), Mastercard (NYSE:MA), PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Uber (NYSE:UBER).

Each company involved will invest about $10M into a consortium that Facebook has said would govern the currency.

Reports last month had Facebook looking to gather about $1B for its "Project Libra" effort, including third-party governance and pegging it to a basket of government-issued currencies for stability.

Last week, TechCrunch reported that an unveiling would come via whitepaper on June 18.