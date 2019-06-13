Vale says could reach global settlements from dam burst by year-end

Vale (NYSE:VALE) says it expects to reach global settlements covering economic and environmental damages from the January tailings dam collapse by late this year or early next year.

Vale says the forecast on the timing was provided by one of its executives during a meeting with analysts.

Vale also told the analysts it expects to soon restore 20M metric tons of yearly capacity at its Brucutu mine, compared with just 10M mt/year currently.

Brucutu is operating at only a third of its 30M mt/year capacity, using "dry processing," which does not require use of tailings dams; restoring the other 20M mt depends on persuading a judge that the mine is safe.