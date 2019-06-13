Third Point's Loeb pushes Sony to divest, focus on entertainment

Third Point and honcho Daniel Loeb are again urging change at Sony (NYSE:SNE) -- particularly selling off its image sensor business to unlock value.

The firm has released a 100-page-plus presentation "highlighting the overlooked strength of Sony Corporation's well-managed businesses and the opportunities for substantial value creation."

Third Point has invested $1.5B in Sony because it believes it's undervalued, Loeb says, and notes that current conditions remind him of the firm's 2017 investment in Nestlé.

A valuation discount is due mainly to "portfolio complexity," Loeb says.

He argues that Sony should spin off the semiconductor division into stand-alone public stock in Japan, "Sony Technologies"; position the new company as a leading global entertainment company; consider divesting public equity stakes in Sony Financial (OTCPK:SNYFY), M3 (OTCPK:MTHRF), Olympus (OTCPK:OCPNY) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT); and optimize capital structure.