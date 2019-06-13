Marathon Oil draws tepid analyst reaction, shares rise anyway

Marathon Oil (MRO +2% ) moves higher even after Atlantic Equities downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight, citing crude oil price concerns.

Yesterday, Jefferies assumed coverage of MRO with a Hold rating and a $15 price target, seeing concerns with the depth of the company's core project inventory in the Bakken and its longer-term ability to deliver competitive growth and capital return.

MRO and most other oil and gas names are higher today as oil prices benefit from today's attacks on two oil tankers in the Middle East.