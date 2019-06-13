As CBS-Viacom talks begin, concerns about leadership - CNBC

Following a CBS board meeting tomorrow, talks are set to begin in earnest about re-merging the company with Viacom (VIA, VIAB) -- and CBS directors are concerned about how leadership would go from there, CNBC says.

Many discussions could go quickly, Alex Sherman reports, since the companies know each other well.

But hang-ups on management exist -- in particular, if Viacom's Bob Bakish is to lead the combined company (as controlling shareholder Shari Redstone wants), the board would likely choose several exec-team positions rather than leaving it up to Bakish, because of his team's lack of experience with a broadcast network and premium movie channel, according to the report.

Current CBS CEO Joe Ianniello may have trouble finding a place, because of his ties to the ousted CEO Les Moonves. And the CBS board is said to want CBS Chief Creative Officer David Nevins to get a high-profile role.

The CBS board is also bracing for a lawsuit it might see from plaintiffs concerned about overpaying for an underperforming company in Viacom.