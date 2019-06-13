Petrobras revises timing constraints on fuel pricing

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it is lifting frequency constraints in the scheduling of price adjustments for diesel and gasoline from its refineries, a move the company says will improve its competitiveness and efficiency.

In a securities filing, PBR says price adjustments will be made according to market conditions locally and abroad, instead of being made at fixed intervals.

PBR also is cutting wholesale diesel prices by 4.6%, the second successive cut in refinery gate prices at its 37 delivery points.

Separately, Reuters reports PBR found suspicious activity in its oil trading business and failed to stop it, six years before an alleged bribery scandal erupted in the unit in 2018.