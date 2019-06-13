Investors targeting utilities, higher dividend stocks in latest market rise

The latest rise in the stock market has been helped along by safety stocks such as utilities, consumer staples and real estate, a reversal from earlier this year when cyclical sectors tied to the health of the economy pushed U.S. stock indexes to fresh records.

The move into safer stocks "really demonstrates how risk-averse investors have become in recent months," Hodges Capital portfolio manager Eric Marshall tells WSJ. "A lot of it has to do with what effect the tariffs may have on the economy and uncertainty over how the Fed will or will not respond to that."

At least 70% of the companies in the utilities, consumer staples and real estate sectors are trading above their 50-day moving average, according to FactSet data.

Also noteworthy: The 10-year yield currently is well below the 3.2% dividend yield offered by utilities stocks in the S&P 500, which is among the highest in the index and exceeds the broader S&P 500's 1.9% yield.

ETFs: VNQ, IYR, XLU, UTG, XLP, VDC, RQI, VPU, SCHH, RNP, RFI, GUT, IDU, KBWY, DRN, URE, BUI, NRO, ICF, XLRE, JRS, RWR, SRS, FUTY, FREL, RHS, DRV, FSTA