Vermilion begins oil drilling in Croatia

Vermilion Energy (VET +1.1% ) has started drilling its first exploration well in Croatia and should have initial results on the presence of oil or gas within five weeks, the Croatian government says.

VET also will soon start drilling work on another onshore well in eastern Croatia, says the state agency in charge of gas and oil exploration.

The company won four licenses in 2015 for oil and gas exploration in eastern Croatia; it also is active in nearby Slovakia and Hungary.