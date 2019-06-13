Shipping rates for oil, other cargo seen rising after tanker attacks

Stocks in the shipping space are higher after two ships came under attack today in the Middle East, as freight rates for crude oil tankers are expected to increase substantially.

"This likely cause shipowners and operators to ask for a premium on freight rates for trading in the area, as risk is now clear and present," says the chief analyst at shipping trade organization BIMCO.

"The insurance premium will go up... and shipping rates will follow suit," according to Peter Hinchliffe, a U.K.-based independent marine consultant.

Shipping insurance already had been climbing in tandem with tensions in the region; shipowners say premiums have increased 5%-15% since attacks on two Saudi tankers in early May.