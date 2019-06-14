The IPO market is on fire

2019 has seen the hottest IPO industry in years as investors bet on extremely fast growth and large markets opportunities.

Adding on to the 100%-400% gains seen by Beyond Meat, Zoom, PagerDuty and CrowdStrike following their listings, Fiverr closed its first day up 90% on Thursday, while pet e-tailer Chewy upsized its IPO ahead of today's debut.

There have been some disappointments as well, like ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft, but the Renaissance Capital IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO), a basket of the 60 or so most recent large IPOs, is up 34% this year, more than twice the performance of the S&P 500.