Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic is leaving the company for Embark, a self-driving trucking startup.

Popovic managed the development of highly accurate maps of U.S. highways for Tesla, and created a "sensor fusion system" that combines data from the many cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors to "see" other cars on the road.

The departure comes at a critical time for Tesla, which has promised its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as "robotaxis" by the end of next year and not require human intervention.