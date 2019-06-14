Tesla loses key Autopilot engineer

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Autopilot perception lead Zeljko Popovic is leaving the company for Embark, a self-driving trucking startup.
Popovic managed the development of highly accurate maps of U.S. highways for Tesla, and created a "sensor fusion system" that combines data from the many cameras, radars and ultrasonic sensors to "see" other cars on the road.
The departure comes at a critical time for Tesla, which has promised its electric vehicles will be capable of operating as "robotaxis" by the end of next year and not require human intervention.
