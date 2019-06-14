Futures lower, Broadcom forecast dings tech

Apparently reacting to economic data out of China, U.S. stock index futures have turned lower on the final trading day of the week, with DJIA and S&P 500 futures down 0.2% , while the Nasdaq is off by 0.6% after Broadcom cut its annual sales forecast.

China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low of 5% in May, well below expectations, weighing on stocks across the globe as trade pressure poses concerns for the world economy.

U.S. data also looms, with traders looking out for upcoming retail sales and industrial production data for May, as well as the consumer sentiment index for June.

Oil is down 0.6% at $51.99/bbl, gold is 1.2% higher at $1360/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 bps to 2.06%.

