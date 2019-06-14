Expedia agrees to Cuba settlement with Treasury

Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) has agreed to pay more than $325K to settle allegations that it violated U.S. sanctions on Cuba, according to the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

The company allegedly helped more than 2,200 people, some of whom were Cuban nationals, with travel or related services for travel within Cuba or between Cuba and places outside the U.S. between 2011 and 2014.

OFAC said the alleged violations happened because some Expedia subsidiaries lacked an understanding of and familiarity with U.S. sanctions laws and that the company overlooked aspects of its business that had sanctions compliance risks.