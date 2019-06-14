Bayer aims to repair tarnished image

Reeling from U.S. litigation over claims its glyphosate pesticide causes cancer, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) is investing €5B in weedkiller research and alternatives, while promising to reduce its environmental impact by 30% through 2030.

"We listened. We learned," the company said on its website, as it battles more than 13,000 lawsuits and billions of dollar in awards.

Bayer shares recently tumbled to seven-year lows with a market valuation of $56B - less than the $63B price it paid for Monsanto - whose glyphosate-based weedkiller Roundup has caused it spiraling troubles.