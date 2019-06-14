IEA cuts oil demand growth forecast

Following yesterday's bearish report from OPEC that trimmed its forecast for world oil demand, the IEA has also slashed its estimates for the second straight month.

"Until recently, the focus has been on the supply side with the familiar list of uncertainties - Iran, Venezuela, Libya, and the Vienna Agreement," the agency wrote in its latest monthly report. "Now, the main focus is on oil demand as economic sentiment weakens."

Revising down its estimate by 100K barrels, the IEA now expects oil demand growth to reach 1.2M bpd this year, before rebounding to 1.4M bpd in 2020.

Crude futures -0.8% to $51.84/bbl.

