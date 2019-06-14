Chipmakers stumble after Broadcom warning

Semis are feeling the heat after Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) cut its annual sales forecast, saying it would make $2B less than it expected following the U.S. ban on exports to Chinese telecom giant Huawei.

The stock slumped 8.7% in AH trading, dragging many peers down with it, as it became one of the first big chipmakers to quantify the financial impact of the Trump administration's escalating trade dispute.

The company may have been overly cautious, however, with broker Piper Jaffray saying Broadcom was "throwing out the entire kitchen with the kitchen sink."