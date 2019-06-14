China news roundup: Tariffs, devalution, Iran ties

U.S. economic adviser Larry Kudlow is the latest to warn of consequences if Chinese President Xi Jinping refuses invitations for trade talks as Beijing hiked anti-dumping duties on certain U.S. and EU-made alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes.

Former PBOC governor Zhou Xiaochuan also issued a warning about a possible yuan devaluation, while the Chinese government has faced much criticism for its response to the mass protests in Hong Kong.

If things couldn't get worse, Xi said overnight he would promote steady development ties with Iran "no matter how the situation changes," against the backdrop of yesterday's tanker attacks in the Gulf.

