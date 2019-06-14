Radian increases size of and prices senior notes offering

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) has priced its public offering of senior unsecured notes due March 15, 2027 and increased its size from $350M to $450M.

The Offering is expected to close on June 24.

The Notes will pay interest semi-annually on March 15 and September 15, beginning on March 15, 2020, at a rate of 4.875% per year.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering and available cash on hand to purchase any and all of the Company’s 5.250% senior notes due 2020 and 7.000% senior notes due 2021, and to pay certain fees and expenses in connection with the Tender Offers and the remaining proceeds for general corporate purposes, including the redemption of the 5.250% senior notes due 2020.

