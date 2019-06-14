Huawei delays foldable phone launch

Huawei's foldable phone will likely launch in September, later than it was reportedly set to, as it does extra tests following the debacle Samsung went through with its Galaxy Fold.

"We don't want to launch a product to destroy our reputation," a Huawei spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

The launch of the 5G-capable Mate X, which starts at around $2,600, is set to give the Chinese tech giant a boost after it was reportedly forced to scrap a planned launched of a new laptop because it was unable to deliver the product due to being on a U.S. blacklist.