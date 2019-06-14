Gold breaks above $1,350 level

Set for its fourth weekly gain, gold overnight jumped as much as 1.2% to $1,359.50, surpassing the key $1,350 level for the first time since April 2018.

"When the markets start waxing bearish economic data, it's the global recession they are concerned about, triggered by escalation of trade war," said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management. "With geopolitical risk premium ratcheting higher on the back of Middle East tensions and autonomy protest in Hong Kong, gold represents dependable insurance against those mounting geopolitical risks."

