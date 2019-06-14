Volkswagen provides details of truck unit IPO

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) aims to raise up to €1.9B by floating a stake of at least 10% in its Traton trucks unit later this month, its second attempt to bring the business to market.

The stake size is at the bottom end of a range of 10%-20% that sources had earlier indicated, and would be priced at €27-€33 per share.

Amid an electrification push, VW plans to invest the proceeds in transforming its auto business and has also shown interest in U.S.-based truck maker Navistar (NYSE:NAV).