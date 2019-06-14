BerGenBio to present clinical data at EHA

BerGenBio ASA (OTCPK:BRRGF) is due to presents data today at the European Hematology Association showing significant efficacy in a Phase II clinical trial evaluating bemcentinib in combination with low-dose cytarabine as a potential new treatment regimen for AML patients unfit for intensive therapy.

The company says of the 14 patients evaluable for efficacy, 6 responses have been reported; 4 patients achieved complete remission / complete remission with incomplete hematologic recovery and 2 patients achieved partial remission. Five of the six responses occurred among elderly AML patients (>75 years). Furthermore, two patients achieved durable stable disease for more than 3 months. The relapse-free survival rate for patients with CR/CRi is 7.9 months (range: 0.7 to 9.6 months) and continues to mature.

The early results are called encouraging, especially among less fit AML patients with comparatively poor prognosis.

