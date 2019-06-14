Regeneron releases positive data on REGN1979

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) announced positive early-stage data for REGN1979 in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

REGN1979 is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody and is designed to trigger tumor killing by binding to both a B-cell tumor protein and an immune system T-cell receptor.

The company says the emerging data, which includes patients with R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma who had progressed after CAR-T therapy, will be presented at the European Hematology Association meeting.

REGN +0.19% after hours to $308.00.

Source: Press Release