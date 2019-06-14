Choom sets up shop in Ontario

Choom (OTCQB:CHOOF) plans to unveils its retail concept and experience tomorrow in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The company is opening one of 25 cannabis stores authorized to open in the province. The store will stock a diverse range of products, from dry flower and pre-rolls to oils and capsules.

The company says with a store firmly established in the key Ontario market, Choom will continue its nationwide rollout, supporting the company's overarching goal to secure one of the largest cannabis retail networks in North America.

Source: Press Release