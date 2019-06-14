Surprise! Tusa keeps Underweight rating on GE

In a research note entitled "Thoughts On 'Commercial Success,'" Longtime bear - JPMorgan's Stephen Tusa - keeps an Underweight rating on GE, saying the company is not sticking to a "general agreement on the need to limit the focus on headlines."

Despite an increase in market share and big order wins, the analyst writes that GE has "acknowledged chasing deal announcements despite unfavorable price," and has claimed to "no longer promote market share as the main goal."

As a result, recent developments "raise questions around how much change has actually occurred."