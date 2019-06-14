ArQule rallies after reporting blood cancer results

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) +35.9% pre-market after releasing preliminary results from its phase 1 dose escalation study for ARQ 531 demonstrates substantial anti-tumor activity and a favorable safety profile.

Four of six evaluable CLL patients, all with the BTK-C481S mutation, from cohort 7 (65 mg) experienced a partial response, according to results delivered at the 2019 European Hematology Association meeting in Amsterdam.

ARQL says it is "now focused on finalizing the recommended phase 2 dose and planning for the expansion of our clinical efforts with ARQ 531 into later stage trials across multiple indications as a single agent and as a combination therapy."