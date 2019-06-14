Alexandria Real Estate leads development of opioid addiction care campus

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE), in partnership with Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) company Verily, is designing and developing a campus in Dayton, OH, to support OneFifteen's comprehensive model of care for opioid addiction.

The 59,000-square-foot campus on 4.3 acres will include dedicated facilities for rehabilitation, sober living, family reunification, and community transition.

The campus's spaces for inpatient residential and outpatient clinical care will open this summer and the full campus is expected to be completed in 2020.

OneFifteen, formed earlier this year by Kettering Health Network, Premier Health (OTCPK:PHGRF), and Verily, is a non-profit ecosystem dedicated to the full and sustained recovery of people living with opioid addiction.