Ampio moves forward with Ampion protocol

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:AMPE) announces that it landed FDA approval of its special protocol assessment of a clinical protocol.

The protocol is titled "A Randomized, Controlled, Double-Blind Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of an Intra-Articular Injection of Ampion in Adults with Pain Due to Severe Osteoarthritis of the Knee."

Ampio says it has identified and engaged 15 clinical sites for the trial and patient identification is underway.

The FDA will make a final determination for marketing application approval after a complete review of the marking application and based on the entire data in the application.

