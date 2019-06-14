MGA Entertainment CEO goes negative on Mattel

MGA Entertainment CEO Isaac Larian tells CNBC that Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is not worth more than $6 per share at the moment.

Larian also predicted a bankruptcy filing for Mattel if the status quo at the toy company isn't fixed. "They have nobody from the toy business on that board except one guy who ran a company called Top Toys in Denmark, and Top Toys went into complete liquidation," he noted.

Earlier this week, the LA Times reported that Mattel rejected a MGA offer last month.

Shares of Mattel closed at $11.85 yesterday.