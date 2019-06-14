Kura Oncology says lymphoma treatment trial met primary endpoint

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) +7.9% pre-market after announcing data from a phase 2 clinical trial of its tipifarnib drug candidate in patients with relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Kura says the results of the trial showed "ongoing anti-tumor activity and a manageable safety profile" in advanced patients with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, as well as non-AITL relapsed or refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

The company believes the data support the potential to register tipifarnib in both the AITL and PTCL-NOS patient populations, and plans to seek regulatory feedback on next steps for the program.