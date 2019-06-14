AstraZeneca's Lokelma helped improve potassium levels in dialysis patients

AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) Lokelma Phase IIIb DIALIZE trial showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in treating high blood potassium levels in patients with end-stage renal disease on hemodialysis.

41.2% of patients with hyperkalemia on stable hemodialysis receiving Lokelma (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) maintained pre-dialysis normal potassium levels on at least three out of four dialysis treatments after the long interdialytic interval and didn't require urgent rescue therapy vs. 1.0% of patients receiving placebo.

Safety profile observed in the study was consistent with previous trials.

Data from the DIALIZE trial will support label updates in the U.S. as the dosing regimen used in the trial is not currently approved.