Cheetah Mobile +2.8% on mixed Q1, downside view

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) +2.8% reports Q1 results that beat revenue estimates but featured weak adjusted EBITDA of $3.77M, below the $9.96M consensus and down 86% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Mobile entertainment, RMB556.2M (+42% Y/Y); Other, RMB31.5M (+299%).

Mobile MAUs totaled $434.8M. Mobile MAUs outside of China accounted for 70% of the total.

Downside Q2 guidance has revenue of RMB920-950M versus the RMB1.13B estimate from a single analyst.

Earnings call starts at 8 AM ET with a webcast here.

