Impossible Foods struggles to keep up with demand

Restaurant chains Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) and White Castle are seeing broad shortages of meat-free patties from Impossible Foods (IMPSBL), according to Bloomberg.

The ongoing shortages are said to show the pressure that Impossible Foods is facing to manufacture for the mass market and get a head start on wide distribution before larger companies jump in.

Impossible Foods estimates that its already on the menu at 9K restaurants and is expected to roll out nationally at Burger King locations this year.