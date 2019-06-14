Canopy Growth eyes U.S. market through Acreage

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) says the deal to acquire Acreage represents a clear path for the company to enter the U.S. cannabis market when it becomes legal on a federal level.

Canopy hopes to leverage Acreage's presence to introduce its brands and consumer products in the U.S.

Management from both firms see greater shareholder value by teaming up in the U.S.

A Canopy Growth shareholder vote on the deal is scheduled for June 17.

CGC -1.48% premarket to $41.24.

