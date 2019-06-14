State Street, BofA, PNC likely to be CCAR winners - Raymond James

Raymond James analyst David Long sees State Street (NYSE:STT) better prepared for the counter-party risk part of the Fed's stress test this year, letting it boost its payout level and exceeding expectations, he writes in a note previewing the Fed's CCAR results.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) may also come out ahead as it's discussed raising its payout more in line with peers; buyback remain attractive given high capital levels and its discounted relative valuation, Long writes.

PNC (NYSE:PNC), which may benefit from the Fed's proposed tailoring of capital requirements, is well positioned to boost its buyback ratio due to high capital levels.

Overall, Long sees slight reduction in average payout ratio in comparison to Street expectations for a "more pronounced contraction."