Retail sales solid as e-commerce underpins

Retail sales were up 3.2% compares to a year ago in a print seen as just strong enough to alleviate fears that consumers are pulling back on spending.

Categories showing strength during the month included auto (+3.0% Y/Y, +0.8% M/M), grocery stores (+1.7% Y/Y), health/personal care stores (+3.3% Y/Y) and the online catch-all nonstore retailers group (+11.4% Y/Y, +1.4% M/M).

Department stores disappointed again with a 4.6% Y/Y drop and clothing store sales were off 2.3% Y/Y. It was yet another month where the thriving e-commerce businesses of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) took market share from mall players.