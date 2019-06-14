Diana Shipping commences self tender offer to purchase up to 2M shares

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) announced the commencement of a tender offer to purchase up to 2M shares, or about 2.0%, of its outstanding common stock using funds available from cash and cash equivalents at a price of $3.25 per share.

The tender offer will expire at the end of the day, 5:00 P.M., Eastern Time, on July 16, 2019.

The company has retained Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as the depositary for the tender offer and Georgeson LLC as the information agent.