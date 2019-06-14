Animal spirits for Chewy IPO?

MKM Partners gives investors something to chew on just ahead of the public debut of Chewy (CHWY).

The firm isn't involved in the IPO so is free to give its bullish assessment on the online pet supply company.

"Investors are indeed hungry for a pure-play online retailer, catering exclusively to consumers’ furry friends," says MKM's Rohit Kulkami in an animal spirits analysis.

Chewy is due to begin trading today after pricing its IPO last night at $22 per share vs. the original range of $17 to $19. The IPO has been grabbing a lot of attention (fairly or unfairly) due to its business being somewhat similar to Pets.com, which flamed out in spectacular fashion during the dot.com bubble.