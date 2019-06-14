Brazil oil workers join strike over pension reform

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) oil workers are on strike in eight Brazilian states as part of nationwide protests against a government pension reform proposal, umbrella union group FUP says.

Workers at nine refineries including Reduc in Rio de Janeiro state and Paulínia in São Paulo state are part of the strike, which also affected a PBR port terminal in Pernambuco, while workers reportedly are keeping operations to a minimum at the Campos Basin.

Brazil's pension reform bill is aimed at sparking a slow economy but is opposed by some groups for raising the minimum retirement age and workers' contributions.