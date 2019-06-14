Karyopharm +4.0% after selinexor `encouraging clinical activity' in myeloma

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) gains 4.0% in premarket trading after presenting new and updated data from its Phase 1b/2 STOMP study evaluating selinexor and dexamethasone in combination with standard approved multiple myeloma therapies in patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.

Once weekly oral selinxor in combination with Kyprolis and low-dose dexamethasone demonstrates 78% overall response rate in patients with heavily pretreated Kyprolis-naive multiple myeloma.