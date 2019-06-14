Karyopharm +4.0% after selinexor `encouraging clinical activity' in myeloma

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) gains 4.0% in premarket trading after presenting new and updated data from its Phase 1b/2 STOMP study evaluating selinexor and dexamethasone in combination with standard approved multiple myeloma therapies in patients with previously treated multiple myeloma.
Once weekly oral selinxor in combination with Kyprolis and low-dose dexamethasone demonstrates 78% overall response rate in patients with heavily pretreated Kyprolis-naive multiple myeloma.
Two patients in Kyrprolis arm achieved a complete response.
Once weekly oral selinexor in combination with Darzalex and low-dose dexamethasone demonstrates 73% ORR in patients with heavily pretreated Darzalex-naive multiple myeloma.
Once weekly oral selinexor in combination with oral Pomalyst and low-dose dexamethasone demonstrates 57% ORR in Polmalyst-naive and Revlimid-relapsed or -refractory multiple myeloma with 12.2 month progression-free survival.
Darzalex and Pomalyst arms showed encouraging rates of very good partial responses, "which indicate a 90% or greater reduction in a patient's disease burden," said Karyopharm President Sharon Shacham.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox