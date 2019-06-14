Bitcoin near YTD high as crypto fans mull Facebook's entry

Facebook's "Project Libra" continues to move along, with some reports tipping the unveiling of the FB cryptocurrency as soon as next week. Last night, the WSJ reported more than a dozen companies - including Visa, Mastercard, PayPal, and Uber - had signed up in support.

Barry Silbert captures the mood for at least some crypto fans, calling it "THE catalyst that propelled digital assets to mass global consumer adoption."

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) continues its strong move this week, now just shy of $8.4K.