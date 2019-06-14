Enata Pharma +6.8% as study shows drug cuts symptons in viral lung infection

Enata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) is up 6.8% premarket after the company notes EDP-938 cut the amount of virus detected in the body in a study of healthy adults infected with respiratory syncytial virus.

It also resolved symptoms better than placebo.

The drug achieved its primary and secondary endpoints in the phase 2a human challenge study.

“Based on today’s positive data for EDP-938, the only N-inhibitor in clinical development, our goal is to initiate our first Phase 2b study by the end of calendar 2019 in adult outpatients with confirmed RSV infections," says CEO Jay Luly.