Hot Wheels goes digital

Mattel (MAT -0.4% ) announces the launch of Hot Wheels id.

The company say Hot Wheels id brings together physical and digital in a mixed play experience with uniquely identifiable vehicles, a smart Race Portal, Smart Track and digital hub.

Details: Hot Wheels Race Portal scans your Hot Wheels id vehicles into the app, tracks speed and counts laps via infrared sensors, and easily connects with your classic Hot Wheels track. Pricing for a single Hot Wheels id vehicle is $6.99, Hot Wheels id Race Portal is $39.99 and Hot Wheels id Smart Track Kit is $179.99.

Mattel is selling Hot Wheels id starting today exclusively at Apple.com, select Apple stores and on the App Store.