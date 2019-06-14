Cboe to introduce new lead market maker incentive program for ETPs

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE +0.1% ) plans a new Lead Market Maker incentive program with enhanced market quality requirements on its Cboe Listed Marketplace for exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Lead Market Makers that meet certain quoting obligations and market quality requirements would get daily incentives based on the number of Cboe-listed products for which they are a lead market maker and the aggregate auction volume of those products.

LMMs would potentially get $10-$250 per product for which they meet standard requirements and $12.50-$250 per product when they meet enhanced market quality requirements on a daily basis.

The new LMM program is planned to begin in Q3 2019 and will replace Cboe's current program.