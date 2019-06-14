Stocks lower amid weakness in chipmakers

Stocks edge lower at the open, weighed by disappointing industrial data from China, which reported its slowest growth in industrial production in 17 years in May; S&P -0.3% , Dow -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.6% .

European bourses also trade in the red, with France's CAC -0.2% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and Germany's DAX -0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.4% and China's Shanghai Composite -1% .

In the U.S., information technology ( -1.1% ) is by far the biggest loser among the S&P 500 sectors, while defensive-oriented utilities ( +0.2% ), consumer staples ( +0.2% ) and real estate ( +0.2% ) sectors outperform.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index -3.1% after Broadcom ( -6.6% ) posted weaker than expected quarterly revenue and cutting 2019 revenue guidance, citing geopolitical uncertainty and export restrictions on Huawei; Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Applied Materials all trade at least 2% lower.

U.S. Treasury prices move lower, lifting the two-year yield 4 bps higher to 1.86% and the 10-year yield up a basis point to 2.10%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.3% to 97.30.