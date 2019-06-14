Hong Kong's Haitong severs ties with UBS over pig comment

Haitong International Securities cuts business ties with Swiss bank UBS (UBS -1.7% ) after a comment about Chinese pigs by a UBS economist was perceived by some as a racial slur.

The Hong Kong unit of Haitong Securities (OTCPK:HAITY) said it has suspended all collaboration with UBS, including trading and corporate finance, Reuters reports.

On Thursday, UBS apologized for any misunderstanding caused by Paul Donovan's comments on a podcast about consumer prices in China and the effect of African swine fever on pork prices.

Donovan will be suspended from work at UBS to cooperate with a probe, The Paper, a Shanghai government-backed publication, reported.