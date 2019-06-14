Great Elm DME acquires respiratory assets of Midwest Respiratory Care, Inc.

Great Elm Capital (GEC -3% ) announces acquisition of the respiratory assets of Omaha, Nebraska-based Midwest Respiratory Care, Inc. in an all-cash transaction valued at ~$6.25M, by Focus Respiratory, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Elm DME, Inc.

This acquisition expands Great Elm DME’s geographic reach in the Midwestern U.S. The acquired assets represent ~$3.5M of trailing twelve-month revenue, including ~$2.8M of recurring rental revenue, and are estimated to increase the Company’s unleveraged free cash flow by ~$1.7M per annum.

Acquisition was funded through $3.4M of additional debt under existing term loan facility, $2.7M of equity from Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. and the remainder from pro rata equity contributions by the Company’s other shareholders.