Athene Holding co-founder Gillis to retire at year end

Athene Holding (ATH -1% ) co-founder Frank Gillis, who's also CEO of Athene Life Re (ALRe), will retire at the end of 2019.

He'll continue to be involved with the company as executive chairman of the ALRe board and will serve as a board member of the newly announced Athene Co-Invest Reinsurance Affiliate.

Over the coming months, Sean Brennan, senior vice president and head of pension risk transfer at Athene, will begin to oversee the flow reinsurance business while continuing to lead the PRT channel.