Cheetah Mobile -3% as profits lag despite solid revenues

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is 3% lower today coming out of a miss on profit expectations from its Q1 earnings.

Revenues topped high estimates after only declining 5.2%, to 1.09B yuan (about $161.8M).

Gross profit was 718.7M yuan (about $107.1M), with stable gross margin at 66.2%.

Earnings per ADR fell to 0.17 yuan -- or about $0.03 from $0.08, though, and EBITDA fell 85% to 25.3M yuan (about $3.8M).

Global mobile monthly active users was 434.8M; overseas markets made up 70.3% of the total.

Liquidity including restricted cash and short-term investments was 3.42B yuan (about $510M).

